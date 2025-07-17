9,200 athletes from more than 150 countries, including about 300 from India alone, will be participating in the FISU World University Games 2025, in Germany. The FISU World University Games 2025 will be happening for the first time since the 2021 edition held in China, from July 28 to August 8, 2023, after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the multi-sports event, held every two years, will be held again, students aged 17 to 25 will be participating. Asian Athletics Championships 2025: India Signs Off With Its Best-Ever Finish on Foreign Soil in 40 Years, Secures Second Place With 24 Medals.

FISU World University Games 2025: Events

The FISU World University Games is a multi-sport event. Below is a list of sports that will take place at the FISU World University Games 2025:

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Diving

Fencing

Judo

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Volleyball

Water Polo

3x3 Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Rowing

FISU World University Games 2025: Full Schedule

The FISU World University Games 2025 is scheduled to be held from July 16 to July 27.

Date Event Start Time (in IST) End Time (in IST) Main Venue July 16, Wednesday Opening Ceremony 11:45 PM 2:45 AM Duisburg July 17, Thursday Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual Hoop & Ball & Group 5 Ribbons 2:55 PM 11:30 PM Essen July 17, Thursday Diving – Mixed 3m & Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Finals 6:40 PM 9:15 PM Berlin July 17, Thursday Fencing – Women's Epee & Men's Sabre Individual 9:25 PM 12:00 AM Essen July 17, Thursday Swimming – Session 2 10:25 PM 12:15 AM Berlin July 18, Friday Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual Clubs & Ribbons & Group 3 Balls & 2 Hoops 2:55 PM 11:45 PM Essen July 18, Friday Taekwondo – Men's & Women's Team Poomsae Final 4:25 PM 7:00 PM Essen July 18, Friday Diving – Women's Synchronised & Men’s 3m Springboard Finals 5:50 PM 9:15 PM Berlin July 18, Friday Fencing – Men's Epee & Women's Foil Individual 9:25 PM 12:15 AM Essen July 18, Friday Swimming – Session 4 10:25 PM 12:35 AM Berlin July 19, Saturday Diving – Team 3m & 10m & Men’s Platform Finals 5:15 PM 8:50 PM Berlin July 19, Saturday Rhythmic Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals 5:25 PM 10:30 PM Essen July 19, Saturday Fencing – Men's Foil & Women's Sabre Individual 9:55 PM 12:05 AM Essen July 19, Saturday Swimming – Session 6 10:25 PM 1:00 AM Berlin July 19, Saturday Table Tennis – Men's Semi-finals 10:55 PM 1:30 AM Essen July 20, Sunday 3x3 Basketball & 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball – Semis, 3rd Place Games & Finals 1:25 PM 10:30 PM Bochum July 20, Sunday Badminton – Mixed Team Layer 1 Semi-finals 3:55 PM 7:30 PM Mülheim an der Ruhr July 20, Sunday Table Tennis – Women's & Men’s Team Finals 5:25 PM 11:15 PM Essen July 20, Sunday Swimming – Session 8 10:25 PM 12:50 AM Berlin July 20, Sunday Badminton – Mixed Team Layer 1 Final 10:55 PM 2:30 AM Mülheim an der Ruhr July 21, Monday Fencing – Men's Epee & Women's Foil Team 6:25 PM 9:30 PM Essen July 21, Monday Diving – Women's 3m Springboard Final 6:55 PM 8:20 PM Berlin July 21, Monday Volleyball – Women’s Semi-finals 8:25 PM 1:00 AM Berlin July 21, Monday Swimming – Session 10 10:25 PM 1:05 AM Berlin July 22, Tuesday Artistic Gymnastics – Men’s Competition Day 1 1:25 PM 1:15 AM Essen July 22, Tuesday Diving – Men's 1m Springboard Final 5:55 PM 7:30 PM Berlin July 22, Tuesday Athletics – Session 2 7:25 PM 1:30 AM Bochum July 22, Tuesday Swimming – Session 12 10:25 PM 1:15 AM Berlin July 23, Wednesday Artistic Gymnastics – Men’s Competition Day 2 1:25 PM 1:15 AM Essen July 23, Wednesday Diving – Women's 1m, Men's Synchronised 3m & Mixed 10m Finals 2:55 PM 8:10 PM Berlin July 23, Wednesday Athletics – Session 4 9:00 PM 1:40 AM Bochum July 23, Wednesday Swimming – Session 14 10:25 PM 12:55 AM Berlin July 24, Thursday Artistic Gymnastics – Women’s Competition 1:25 PM 1:45 AM Essen July 24, Thursday Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles Semi-finals & Finals 1:25 PM 6:00 PM Essen July 24, Thursday Water Polo – Men’s & Women’s Semi-finals 4:10 PM 11:15 PM Duisburg July 24, Thursday Athletics – Session 6 8:35 PM 2:05 AM Bochum July 25, Friday Archery – Compound Team Finals 12:25 PM 4:25 PM Essen July 25, Friday Tennis – All Doubles Finals & Para Tennis 1:25 PM 8:05 PM Essen July 25, Friday Artistic Gymnastics – Men's All Around Finals 4:25 PM 7:30 PM Essen July 25, Friday Archery – Recurve Team Finals 5:55 PM 9:55 PM Essen July 25, Friday Judo – Finals (Various Weight Categories) 8:25 PM 11:30 PM Essen July 25, Friday Athletics – Session 8 8:35 PM 1:30 AM Bochum July 25, Friday Artistic Gymnastics – Women's All Around Finals 10:25 PM 1:30 AM Essen July 25, Friday Basketball – Women’s Final 11:25 PM 1:45 AM Essen July 26, Saturday Athletics – Half Marathon 11:25 AM 1:50 PM Bochum July 26, Saturday Archery – Recurve Individual Semi-finals & Finals 12:25 PM 3:20 PM Essen July 26, Saturday Artistic Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals 1 4:25 PM 8:30 PM Essen July 26, Saturday Beach Volleyball – Bronze & Gold Medal Matches 4:40 PM 9:15 PM Duisburg July 26, Saturday Archery – Compound Individual Semi-finals & Finals 5:55 PM 9:00 PM Essen July 26, Saturday Artistic Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals 2 9:25 PM 1:30 AM Essen July 26, Saturday Athletics – Session 10 8:50 PM 1:50 AM Bochum July 26, Saturday Basketball – Men’s Final 11:25 PM 1:45 AM Essen July 27, Sunday Athletics – 20km Race Walk 11:25 AM 1:50 PM Bochum July 27, Sunday Rowing – Finals 11:55 AM 6:10 PM Duisburg July 27, Sunday Athletics – Session 11 1:50 PM 6:10 PM Bochum July 27, Sunday Closing Ceremony 9:30 PM 10:45 PM Duisburg

Where to Watch FISU World University Games 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the FISU World University Games 2025 live telecast viewing options will not be available in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to watch the FISU World University Games 2025 on their TV channels. Gulveer Singh Wins Gold in Men's 5000m at Athletics Championships 2025.

Where to Watch FISU World University Games 2025 Live Streaming Online?

Fans from around the globe, including in India, can watch the FISU World University Games 2025 live streaming on the fisu.tv website.

