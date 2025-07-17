9,200 athletes from more than 150 countries, including about 300 from India alone, will be participating in the FISU World University Games 2025, in Germany. The FISU World University Games 2025 will be happening for the first time since the 2021 edition held in China, from July 28 to August 8, 2023, after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the multi-sports event, held every two years, will be held again, students aged 17 to 25 will be participating. Asian Athletics Championships 2025: India Signs Off With Its Best-Ever Finish on Foreign Soil in 40 Years, Secures Second Place With 24 Medals.
FISU World University Games 2025: Events
The FISU World University Games is a multi-sport event. Below is a list of sports that will take place at the FISU World University Games 2025:
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Diving
- Fencing
- Judo
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- 3x3 Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Rowing
FISU World University Games 2025: Full Schedule
The FISU World University Games 2025 is scheduled to be held from July 16 to July 27.
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (in IST)
|End Time (in IST)
|Main Venue
|July 16, Wednesday
|Opening Ceremony
|11:45 PM
|2:45 AM
|Duisburg
|July 17, Thursday
|Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual Hoop & Ball & Group 5 Ribbons
|2:55 PM
|11:30 PM
|Essen
|July 17, Thursday
|Diving – Mixed 3m & Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Finals
|6:40 PM
|9:15 PM
|Berlin
|July 17, Thursday
|Fencing – Women's Epee & Men's Sabre Individual
|9:25 PM
|12:00 AM
|Essen
|July 17, Thursday
|Swimming – Session 2
|10:25 PM
|12:15 AM
|Berlin
|July 18, Friday
|Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual Clubs & Ribbons & Group 3 Balls & 2 Hoops
|2:55 PM
|11:45 PM
|Essen
|July 18, Friday
|Taekwondo – Men's & Women's Team Poomsae Final
|4:25 PM
|7:00 PM
|Essen
|July 18, Friday
|Diving – Women's Synchronised & Men’s 3m Springboard Finals
|5:50 PM
|9:15 PM
|Berlin
|July 18, Friday
|Fencing – Men's Epee & Women's Foil Individual
|9:25 PM
|12:15 AM
|Essen
|July 18, Friday
|Swimming – Session 4
|10:25 PM
|12:35 AM
|Berlin
|July 19, Saturday
|Diving – Team 3m & 10m & Men’s Platform Finals
|5:15 PM
|8:50 PM
|Berlin
|July 19, Saturday
|Rhythmic Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals
|5:25 PM
|10:30 PM
|Essen
|July 19, Saturday
|Fencing – Men's Foil & Women's Sabre Individual
|9:55 PM
|12:05 AM
|Essen
|July 19, Saturday
|Swimming – Session 6
|10:25 PM
|1:00 AM
|Berlin
|July 19, Saturday
|Table Tennis – Men's Semi-finals
|10:55 PM
|1:30 AM
|Essen
|July 20, Sunday
|3x3 Basketball & 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball – Semis, 3rd Place Games & Finals
|1:25 PM
|10:30 PM
|Bochum
|July 20, Sunday
|Badminton – Mixed Team Layer 1 Semi-finals
|3:55 PM
|7:30 PM
|Mülheim an der Ruhr
|July 20, Sunday
|Table Tennis – Women's & Men’s Team Finals
|5:25 PM
|11:15 PM
|Essen
|July 20, Sunday
|Swimming – Session 8
|10:25 PM
|12:50 AM
|Berlin
|July 20, Sunday
|Badminton – Mixed Team Layer 1 Final
|10:55 PM
|2:30 AM
|Mülheim an der Ruhr
|July 21, Monday
|Fencing – Men's Epee & Women's Foil Team
|6:25 PM
|9:30 PM
|Essen
|July 21, Monday
|Diving – Women's 3m Springboard Final
|6:55 PM
|8:20 PM
|Berlin
|July 21, Monday
|Volleyball – Women’s Semi-finals
|8:25 PM
|1:00 AM
|Berlin
|July 21, Monday
|Swimming – Session 10
|10:25 PM
|1:05 AM
|Berlin
|July 22, Tuesday
|Artistic Gymnastics – Men’s Competition Day 1
|1:25 PM
|1:15 AM
|Essen
|July 22, Tuesday
|Diving – Men's 1m Springboard Final
|5:55 PM
|7:30 PM
|Berlin
|July 22, Tuesday
|Athletics – Session 2
|7:25 PM
|1:30 AM
|Bochum
|July 22, Tuesday
|Swimming – Session 12
|10:25 PM
|1:15 AM
|Berlin
|July 23, Wednesday
|Artistic Gymnastics – Men’s Competition Day 2
|1:25 PM
|1:15 AM
|Essen
|July 23, Wednesday
|Diving – Women's 1m, Men's Synchronised 3m & Mixed 10m Finals
|2:55 PM
|8:10 PM
|Berlin
|July 23, Wednesday
|Athletics – Session 4
|9:00 PM
|1:40 AM
|Bochum
|July 23, Wednesday
|Swimming – Session 14
|10:25 PM
|12:55 AM
|Berlin
|July 24, Thursday
|Artistic Gymnastics – Women’s Competition
|1:25 PM
|1:45 AM
|Essen
|July 24, Thursday
|Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles Semi-finals & Finals
|1:25 PM
|6:00 PM
|Essen
|July 24, Thursday
|Water Polo – Men’s & Women’s Semi-finals
|4:10 PM
|11:15 PM
|Duisburg
|July 24, Thursday
|Athletics – Session 6
|8:35 PM
|2:05 AM
|Bochum
|July 25, Friday
|Archery – Compound Team Finals
|12:25 PM
|4:25 PM
|Essen
|July 25, Friday
|Tennis – All Doubles Finals & Para Tennis
|1:25 PM
|8:05 PM
|Essen
|July 25, Friday
|Artistic Gymnastics – Men's All Around Finals
|4:25 PM
|7:30 PM
|Essen
|July 25, Friday
|Archery – Recurve Team Finals
|5:55 PM
|9:55 PM
|Essen
|July 25, Friday
|Judo – Finals (Various Weight Categories)
|8:25 PM
|11:30 PM
|Essen
|July 25, Friday
|Athletics – Session 8
|8:35 PM
|1:30 AM
|Bochum
|July 25, Friday
|Artistic Gymnastics – Women's All Around Finals
|10:25 PM
|1:30 AM
|Essen
|July 25, Friday
|Basketball – Women’s Final
|11:25 PM
|1:45 AM
|Essen
|July 26, Saturday
|Athletics – Half Marathon
|11:25 AM
|1:50 PM
|Bochum
|July 26, Saturday
|Archery – Recurve Individual Semi-finals & Finals
|12:25 PM
|3:20 PM
|Essen
|July 26, Saturday
|Artistic Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals 1
|4:25 PM
|8:30 PM
|Essen
|July 26, Saturday
|Beach Volleyball – Bronze & Gold Medal Matches
|4:40 PM
|9:15 PM
|Duisburg
|July 26, Saturday
|Archery – Compound Individual Semi-finals & Finals
|5:55 PM
|9:00 PM
|Essen
|July 26, Saturday
|Artistic Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals 2
|9:25 PM
|1:30 AM
|Essen
|July 26, Saturday
|Athletics – Session 10
|8:50 PM
|1:50 AM
|Bochum
|July 26, Saturday
|Basketball – Men’s Final
|11:25 PM
|1:45 AM
|Essen
|July 27, Sunday
|Athletics – 20km Race Walk
|11:25 AM
|1:50 PM
|Bochum
|July 27, Sunday
|Rowing – Finals
|11:55 AM
|6:10 PM
|Duisburg
|July 27, Sunday
|Athletics – Session 11
|1:50 PM
|6:10 PM
|Bochum
|July 27, Sunday
|Closing Ceremony
|9:30 PM
|10:45 PM
|Duisburg
Where to Watch FISU World University Games 2025 Live Telecast?
Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the FISU World University Games 2025 live telecast viewing options will not be available in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to watch the FISU World University Games 2025 on their TV channels. Gulveer Singh Wins Gold in Men's 5000m at Athletics Championships 2025.
Where to Watch FISU World University Games 2025 Live Streaming Online?
Fans from around the globe, including in India, can watch the FISU World University Games 2025 live streaming on the fisu.tv website.
