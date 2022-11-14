Indian grandmasters Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, and Bhakti Kulkarni have won the prestigious Arjuna Award. The chess stars will be presented with the country's second-highest sporting honour on November 30, 2022 during the National Sports Awards 2022 ceremony.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)