Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand expressed shock after US Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky shockingly died at the age of 29. The American chess star breathed his last on Sunday, October 19 and the tragic announcement was made by his family in a statement shared by the club to which he belonged, Charlotte Chess Center. The news of Daniel Naroditsky's untimely death has left the chess fraternity in shock and Viswanathan Anand shared his reaction with a post on X. "Really shocked at the passing away of GM. Daniel Naroditsky. An excellent chess commentator and educator. A genuinely nice person. A life gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family. The chess world will miss his presence," the Indian chess great wrote on the micro-blogging platform. Daniel Naroditsky Dies: US Chess Grandmaster Shockingly Passes Away at Age 29.

Viswanathan Anand Expresses Shock After 29-Year-Old Daniel Naroditsky Dies

Really shocked at the passing away of GM. Daniel Naroditsky. An excellent chess commentator and educator . A genuinely nice person. A life gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family. The chess world will miss his presence. — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) October 21, 2025

