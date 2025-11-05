The FIDE World Cup 2025 has witnessed a major upset as Diptayan Ghosh stunned Russian Grand Master Ian Nepomniachtchi (2732) in the round 2 of the second round on Wednesday, November 5. The Indian Grand Master (who is rated 2573) played with black pieces and outplayed the reigning blitz champion 1.5-0.5 and with this victory, he advanced to the third round, knocking the two-time FIDE Candidates' tournament winner out of the FIDE World Cup 2026. This is undoubtedly going to be among the biggest victories for Diptayan Ghosh so far in his career and is a major upset in the ongoing FIDE World Cup 2025, which is being played in Goa, having started on October 30. FIDE World Cup 2025 Results: World Junior Champion V Pranav, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi Win With Black; Vidit Gujrathi Survives Faustino Oro Scare.

Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Ian Nepomniachtchi at FIDE World Cup 2025

🚨 UPSET ALERT Ian Nepomniachtchi (2732) loses to 🇮🇳 Diptayan Ghosh (2573) in Game 2 and is eliminated from the #FIDEWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/Ar2z3fWjpm — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 5, 2025

