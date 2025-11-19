Magnus Carlsen clashed with current World Champion D Gukesh at the Norway Chess earlier on June 1. It was in the same game, Magnus met one of his youngest fans, a little girl named Gauri Asha. 4-year-old Gauri met her idol Magnus and also moved the opening piece to commence the game. Gauri was elated to be present in front of Magnus and later she revealed that Magnus was her favourite Chess player. Meanwhile, the clip of the moment has went viral recently once again and fans showed their love for it. Magnus Carlsen Wins Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025, D Gukesh Finishes Fourth Spot.

Old Video of Magnus Carlsen Playing Chess With 4-Year-Old Little Girl Gauri Asha Goes Viral

