Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartwarming message for India GM D. Gukesh on scripting history by becoming the youngest FIDE World Chess Champion at the age of 18 years. D. Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren of China by 7.5-6.5 at the FIDE World Championship 2024 held in Singapore. Gukesh also became the second Indian GM after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious title for his country. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on his social media handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he congratulated Gukesh for his monumental achievement. Tendulkar further added that Gukesh is guiding the next wave of Indian chess prodigies. D Gukesh Gets Emotional on Phone Call With His Mother After Creating History With FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Hails D Gukesh

In a game of 64 squares, you've opened a world of endless possibilities. Congratulations, @DGukesh, on becoming the 18th World Champion at just 18! Following in Vishy’s footsteps, you're now guiding the next wave of Indian chess prodigies. 🇮🇳♟️🏆 pic.twitter.com/3kPCzGEv1d — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2024

