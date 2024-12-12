After winning the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh got emotional on a phone call with his mother. A video has gone viral on social media where the 18-year-old was seen having a phone call with his mother. In the viral video, Gukesh was seen getting emotional on the call after he created history by defeating defending champion Ding Liren of China 7.5-6.5 in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on Thursday. Guksh became the second Indian GM after legendary Viswanathan Anand to clinch the elusive title. D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: India's Cricket Fraternity Lauds 18-Year-Old For Achieving Incredible Feat With Victory over Ding Liren.

D Gukesh Gets Emotional on Phone Call

D Gukesh Opens Up About His Phone Call With Mother

"We both were crying" - 🇮🇳 Gukesh D about his phone call with his mother after becoming World Champion.#DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/KeeVofW6jz — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 12, 2024

