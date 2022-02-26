15-year-old Sadia Tariq from Jammu and Kashmir won a gold medal in Wushu Stars Championship. The event was held in Russia. Sadia had already won the tournament twice in Junior National Wushu Championship.

India’s Wushu star from #Kashmir🇮🇳 Sadia Tariq wins Gold in Moscow Wushu Stars championship in Russia. She is a two-time gold medalist in Junior National Wushu Championship. Congratulations also to National Chief Wushu Coach of India from Jammu & Kashmir - Kuldeep Handoo. pic.twitter.com/rnDt9YSvil — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 26, 2022

