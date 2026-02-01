Washington, February 1: US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that India will shift its crude imports from Iran to Venezuela under a newly brokered US arrangement. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump detailed the strategic pivot, stating, "China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil... We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal." The move aligns with Washington's broader strategy to rehabilitate Venezuela’s energy sector while tightening sanctions on Iranian exports. While New Delhi has yet to release official purchase figures, the administration views this as a finalized framework to redirect global energy supply chains. Donald Trump Backs 500 Percent Tariff Threat on Countries Buying Russian Oil, India Faces Major Trade Risk.

Trump Confirms India Oil Deal, Invites China to Join Venezuela Trade

#WATCH | US President Donald J Trump says, "China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil... We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the… pic.twitter.com/278HCUHg5V — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

