WhatsApp on Thursday, February 12, confirmed that the Russian government attempted to fully block its services, calling the move an effort to push users toward a state-owned MAX messaging app. In a post on X, the Meta-owned platform said, “Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia.” The company added that it is doing everything possible to keep users connected. The development comes amid rising digital restrictions in Russia, where authorities have tightened control over foreign tech platforms. Meta has previously faced regulatory pressure in the country. Russia Blocks WhatsApp, Pushes Citizens Toward State-Backed ‘MAX’ Messaging App.

WhatsApp Says Russia Tried to Fully Block Service

Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia.… — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 12, 2026

