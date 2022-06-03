Sakshi Malik clinched the gold medal in the 62kg category at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup. She defeated her Kazakh opponent in the final to win the top prize. It is also India's third medal in the competition.

News Flash: Sakshi Malik wins GOLD medal (62kg) in Bolat Turlykhanov Cup (Wrestling meet in Almaty) after pinning Kazakh grappler in Final.

Its 3rd medal for India in the tournament.

#WrestleAlmaty

