Unitree H1, a Chinese humanoid robot, has won a gold medal for the 400m run at the World Humanoid Robot Games. The Chinese robot set a record time of 1 minute and 28 seconds. Previously, Unitree H1 had won a gold medal for the 1500m run at the same three-day competition of humanoid robots. This set a world record time of 6 minutes and 34 seconds. The men's world record is 3 minutes and 26 seconds. ChatGPT To Show Ads? Know About OpenAI’s Future Plans, Discontinuation of Older Models and Integration of Advertisements in Its AI Chatbot.

Unitree H1 Humanoid Robot Won Gold Medal for 400m Run

Unitree also wins the gold medal for the 400m run at the World Humanoid Robot Games, setting a record time of 1 minute and 28 seconds, about double the current men's world record of 43.03 seconds. https://t.co/a8mTcVRzs0 pic.twitter.com/1QzHV0DbBN — The Humanoid Hub (@TheHumanoidHub) August 16, 2025

Unitree H1 Humanoid Robot Won Gold Medal for 1500m Run

Unitree wins the gold medal for the 1500m run at the World Humanoid Robot Games, setting a world record time of 6 minutes and 34 seconds. The current men's world record is 3:26. pic.twitter.com/q2VThR9n5E — The Humanoid Hub (@TheHumanoidHub) August 15, 2025

