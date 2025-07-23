Meta Platforms Inc. has reportedly hired three more AI researchers from Google DeepMind, adding six to its number of researchers. As per a report by The Information, Tianhe Yu, Cosmo Du and Weiyue Wang have been hired by Mark Zuckerberg's firm amid the company's AI talent hiring spree. All of these individuals reportedly worked on Google's Gemini AI version that achieved gold medal-level performance at the 2025 IMO (2025 International Mathematical Olympiad). Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite, 'Fastest and Cost-Efficient' Model by Google, Now Available for Developers and Enterprise Customers.

Meta Hires 3 Google DeepMind AI Researchers Who Worked on Gemini IMO Model

🚨BREAKING: META JUST POACHED 3 GOOGLE DEEPMIND RESEARCHERS WHO BUILT IMO GOLD MEDAL MODEL The Zucc cannot be stopped. pic.twitter.com/RDum5NhC9P — NIK (@ns123abc) July 22, 2025

