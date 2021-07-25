The Tokyo Olympics 2020 had many events which included Table Tennis, Tennis. Hockey, Badminton and many others. It was quite a mixed bag on day 2, as the men's hockey team lost the match by 7-1. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina also lost the game in the first round itself. On day 1, India won a silver medal with Mirabai Chanu walking away with glory. India is placed on number 24 position on the medal tally. Now, here's a recap of the results today.

Recap of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2

Did you miss today's #IndiaAtOlympics action? No worries. Her are all the Results (2 sheets) 👇 PS: Tomorrow's detailed schedule coming up shortly #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/WytyudySZ5 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)