Neeraj Chopra created history when he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in Javelin throw. He became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games. His second throw in the final measured 87.58m and was enough to hand him the top prize amidst a star-studded field in Tokyo. Later, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) declared August 7 as National Javelin Day. On the fourth anniversary of the medal victory, Neeraj shared a post on social media revisiting his memories with the caption, 'Four years since the day I lived my dream. Happy Javelin Day!'. Neeraj Chopra Attends Wimbledon 2025! Javelin Throw Star Spotted in Stylish Suit As He Turns Up at The Championships (See Pics).

Neeraj Chopra Revisits Memories On Anniversary of Tokyo Olympics 2021 Gold Medal Victory

Four years since the day I lived my dream. Happy Javelin Day! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8fY7o27vwc — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 7, 2025

