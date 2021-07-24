Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 medals list: India is one of the 205 (+ EOR team) countries participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as officially the Games of the XXXII Olympiad held in Tokyo, Japan. The international multi-event tournament is branded as Tokyo 2020. India has sent out its largest contingent with 120 athletes. And Team India are pumped up to bring the best result for the country in terms of medals won. People back home will be keeping an eye on India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal table. This is why, we bring you a full and completely updated Tokyo 2020 medal tally for India, their ranking in country-wise team standings and total medal count in terms of gold, silver and bronze medals. You can check the real-time updated medal tally at Official Olympics Website as well.

After Tokyo Summer Olympic Games being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is finally taking place from July 23 until August 8. And when Mary Kom, one of India’s medal hopefuls and flag-bearer led the Indian contingent during Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, every Indian cheered for them to make the country proud at the biggest stage. India is eyeing good results, especially in sports such as shooting, archery, hockey, wrestling and boxing. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will see medals awarded in 339 events across 33 sports encompassing 46 disciplines. You can Check Full Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Medal Table & Country-Wise Medal Standings.

In the last edition, the 2016 Rio Olympics, India had managed to win 1 silver medal (PV Sindhu in badminton) and 1 bronze medal (Sakshi Malik in wrestling).

India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated

Ranking Who Won Gold Silver Bronze Total 0 0 0 0

India has appeared in every edition of the Summer Olympic Games since 1920. India has won a total of 28 medals with 9 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze. India national field hockey team was invincible during a period of time, winning 11 medals in 12 Olympics between 1920 and 1980. Their winning-run included eight gold medals total and six successive gold medals from 1928–1956. Abhinav Bindra remains the only Indian to win an individual gold medal. The shooter accomplished the big feat during 2008 Beijing when he shot for the gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle discipline.

The country's top contenders are Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary in shooting, PV Sindhu in badminton, Deepika Kumari in archery, Mary Kom in boxing, Vinesh Phogat in wrestling and Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting.

