Alexander Zverev has been expelled from the Mexican Open for unsportsmanlike conduct after the German repeatedly attacked the umpire's chair after his men's doubles defeat. After he and his partner Marcelo Melo were beaten 6-2, 4-6, 10-6, he smashed his racquet against umpire Alessandro Germani's chair and also verbally abused him.

Watch Video:

No pretendo discutir con aficionados nuevos al tenis, cada quién tiene en su experiencia su percepción del deporte, pero lo de Alexander Zverev es grotesco e inaceptable, espero que tengan huevos y haya sanción. Si esto lo hace alguien más, lo suspenden.pic.twitter.com/7OkmXUy6wH — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊 (@Riverettii) February 23, 2022

Here's ATP's Statement:

Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco. The updated Draw can be viewed here:https://t.co/Hqdsgiplgm — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) February 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)