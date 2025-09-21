German tennis player Alexander Zverev, representing Team Europe and Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur, representing Team World, will be locking horns in the men's singles category on Laver Cup 2025 Day 2. The Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur Laver Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA. The match is organized to start at approximately 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, September 21. Sony Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights for the Laver Cup 2025 in India. So, fans will have live telecast viewing options of the Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur Laver Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports Ten TV channel. The Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur Laver Cup 2025 match will also have live streaming viewing options on the SonyLIV app and website. Laver Cup 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Shines in Doubles As Team Europe Seize Early Lead Against Team World.

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur, Laver Cup 2025

Lineup for day 2 of Laver Cup San Francisco is locked in 🔒#LaverCup #shareUBS pic.twitter.com/rxx2cXwF3w — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2025

