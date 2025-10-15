The second season of Six Kings Slam is all set to start. The first match of the Six Kings Slam 2025 will be between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz. The Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz Six Kings Slam 2025 Quarter Final match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, October 15, starting at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, there are no live telecast viewing options of the Six Kings Slam 2025 matches in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. So, the Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz clash will not be shown on any TV channel. However, Netflix has the streaming rights to the Six Kings Slam 2025. So, fans in India will have the live streaming viewing options of the Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz Six Kings Slam 2025 match on the Netflix app and website, but will require a subscription. The winner of this battle will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Humidity, Ankle Pain To Reach Quarterfinals for 11th Time.

Six Kings Slam 2025 Live Streaming Details

ALCARAZ, DJOKOVIC, FRITZ, SINNER, TSITSIPAS, ZVEREV 🔥#SixKingsSlam kicks off LIVE on Netflix Wednesday October 15 at 12:30pm ET | 9:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/mtUp6P2etb — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2025

