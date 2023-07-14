Carlos Alcaraz will be gearing up for the semi-final round of Wimbledon 2023 on Friday, July 14, 2023. Carlos Alcaraz will be facing Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final round. The match has a probable starting time of 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Online

Blockbuster battles await us at the Semi-Finals of #Wimbledon2023! 🔥 Brace yourself for jaw-dropping shots, intense rallies, and pure Tennis brilliance. 🙌🏻 Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 6 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/IXVEB7C6Rk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 14, 2023

