Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will face each other in the Women's singles Wimbledon 2023 final on Saturday, July 15. The match will be played at the Centre Court and is expected to tentatively start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 2/HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Streaming

It all comes down to this 🔥 Two breakthrough performers will fight for their first Grand Slam title 🏆 Who are you backing, @VondrousovaM or @Ons_Jabeur? Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 6:15 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/E9LwboPJ2T — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 15, 2023

