Coco Gauff had a moment to forget as she forgot to bring her racket to the court before her first round match against Olivia Gadecki in the French Open 2025 on Tuesday, May 27. The 21-year-old tennis star, in a viral video, was seen entering the court and then browsing through her bag and she gestured with her hands that she forgot her racquet. Coco Gauff spoke about this incident where she revealed that it is her superstitious coach who always keeps the racquets in her bag. She also said that she had made fun of Frances Tiafoe for the same reason in Madrid and jokingly blamed this on her coach. "I'm blaming it on my coach, so it's okay," she joked while talking about the incident. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff had a victorious start to her Rolland Garros campaign, beating Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2. French Open 2025: Gael Monfils Rallies From Two Sets Down To Beat Hugo Dellien, Reaches Second Round of Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff Forgets Racquet at French Open 2025

No racket, no tennis 🤭 L'entrée de Coco Gauff sans ses raquettes de match, c'est le troisième instant détente avec Hespéride ! #Hesperide #MyHesperide pic.twitter.com/YzazW4dyEF — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2025

