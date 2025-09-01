A big battle awaits fans as Naomi Osaka will be up against Coco Gauff in the US Open 2025 round of 16 women's singles match on Monday, September 1. The Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff US Open 2025 match will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and is expected to begin at 10:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Fact Check: Did Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Issue ‘Statement’ Amid Criticism Over US Open 2025 Cap Incident Viral Video? Here’s the Truth About Misleading Claims.

Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮! 🤩@iga_swiatek, @CocoGauff, & @janniksin are just one step away from the Quarter-finals at the @usopen. 🤩 Also watch Indian star #YukiBhambri in Round 2 of the Men’s Doubles 😍#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/sUfRQJCr90 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 1, 2025

