Coco Gauff broke down in tears after beating Donna Vekic to advance to the third round in the women's singles competition at the US Open 2025. The 21-year-old American tennis star overcame Donna Vekic 7-6(5), 6-2 in an intense second-round match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she had a number of errors while serving. After the tough clash, Coco Gauff addressed the fans and thanked them for their support. "I'm just happy to be back on this court and you guys bring me so much joy," she said before breaking down in tears as the crowd applauded her and cheered for her. The two-time Grand Slam winner further went on to add, "I'm doing this for myself, but I'm also doing it for you. No matter how tough it gets inside, you can do it." Taylor Townsend, Jelena Ostapenko Involved In Ugly Spat at US Open 2025; 'No Class, No Education' Says Latvian Tennis Player to Her American Opponent (Watch Video).

Coco Gauff Breaks Down in Tears After Second Round Victory over Donna Vekic at US Open 2025

