The pair of Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok would go up against Australian duo of Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the Adelaide International 2022 semifinal on Friday, January 7. The match would be played in Court 1 of the Melbourne Drive Tennis Centre and is scheduled to begin at 11:20 am IST (Indian Standard Time). However, there would not be a live telecast of this game in India. However, fans can log on and subscribe to Tennis TV or WTATV to catch live streaming of this game.

WTA 500 ADELAIDE QF : Sania Mirza & Nadia Kichenok 🇺🇦 reaches semis with a 6-0 1-6 10-5 win over Heather Watson🇬🇧/Shelby Rogers🇺🇲 They will next face Australian pair of Ashleigh Barty & Storm Sanders for a place in the finals pic.twitter.com/Xq9giLeVlb — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) January 6, 2022

