Sania Mirza served as a tennis player for India and always made her country proud. She clinched only one title in the singles format but went on to win 43 titles in the doubles category. From the Australian Open to the Wimbledon Open, Sania Mirza won it all. Sania Mirza was born on November 15, 1986 and is celebrating her 38th birthday. On the occasion of her special day, fans took to social media and shared some heartwarming wishes for the former tennis star. Coco Gauff Wins WTA Finals 2024 for First Time by Rallying To Beat Paris Olympics Champion Zheng Qinwen.

