Recently, there has been a trend of AI modified images going viral in the Internet on social media. AI has the ability to create fake images with accuracy where it is hard to differentiate whether it has been doctored or not. On expected lines, some doctored images of cricketer Mohammed Shami and Tennis star Sania Mirza went viral on social media with claims of they got married in Dubai and were in a relationship. But in reality, none of that happened as Shami is currently nursing an injury and he has not been in any reported or public association with Sania Mirza. The image going viral on social media are fake and are doctored through AI. Mohammed Shami Not Considered for Remaining Two Tests of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, BCCI Provides Fitness Update of Veteran India Pacer.

Lovely Picture of Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza

Lovely picture of mohammed shami and sania mirza in Dubai pic.twitter.com/6oFNmnBL4W — इन्जी. श्याम जी यादव (@Shyamjiyadav0) December 23, 2024

Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza in Dubai

Another Post With the Fake Images

Lovely picture of mohammed shami and sania mirza in Dubai 😘 pic.twitter.com/yWnlvbhZ8K — Fiaz ahmad (@Fiazifiazi10076) December 23, 2024

Claim of Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza at Dubai Beach

mohammed shami And sania mirza enjoying in Dubai beach 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/ZsqSIy6e4b — RAJESH..🇮🇳 Modi Ka Parivar 🇮🇳 (@Brasilwala) December 23, 2024

Congratulations Shami

mohammed shami and sania mirza beautiful picture 🤪 Congratulations Shami Brother outstanding achivement love u sir u r great ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AeIkg0YO33 — 🅢🅞🅕🅘🅐🦋🥀❣ (@Sofiamalik999) December 23, 2024

Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza Getting Married

Mohammed shami and sania mirza getting married? Is this true ? If than Congratulations Shami Brother ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZWMazYmGKR — Bollywood Unfiltered 🎥 (@DesiDramaDose) December 23, 2024

One Fan Spotted the Real Difference

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल मोहम्मद शमी और सानिया मिर्जा की तस्वीरें रियल नही है, AI क्रिएटेड है। Mohmmad Shami | Sania Mirza pic.twitter.com/KVEpyZ0uxW — Leela (@GudduLeela) December 23, 2024

