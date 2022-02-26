The Russia Ukraine conflict has consumed the world for the past two days. Now Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev had an appeal to made after his Dubai Championship 2022 semi-final win and wrote his message on the camera lens. "No war please," wrote the Russian Tennis star. Check out the video below.

