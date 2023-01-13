Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza puts an end to speculations on the future of her grand slam career, as she penned down an emotional message on her Instagram handle and confirmed the Australian Open 2023 to be her last grand slam. Previously it was confirmed she will retire in the Dubai Open in February in front of her long-term home audience at the Emirates Stadium. Sania added in her post that Australian Open was her first grand slam in 2005 and it will be perfect to end her grand slam career through the same. Sania, mother of a four-years old child, has been suffering from injuries since a long time. After retirement she wants to give time to her family and her academy. Sania Mirza Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 To Be Last Event in February.

Sania Mirza Pens Emotional Note On Instagram

