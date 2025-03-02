The Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas went on to win Dubai Tennis Championship 2025 defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final. The world number 4 won three break points in the match and saved seven to claim a 6-3, 6-3 win over the Canadian opponent. This is Tsitsipas’ first ATP 500 title having lost 11 finals including three at the Dubai Tennis Championships. 26-year-old dominated the game with 83% first serve wins. Yuki Bhambri-Alexei Popyrin Pair Wins Maiden ATP 500 Doubles Title in Dubai Tennis Championships 2025.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

TSITSIPAS IS FINALLY AN ATP 500 CHAMPION! Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 to win in Dubai his first career ATP 500 title at his 12th (!) final, 3rd here. 12th career title - 1 ATP Finals - 3 ATP Masters 1000 - 1 ATP 500 - 7 ATP 250 pic.twitter.com/Q1fla4MEDD — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 1, 2025

