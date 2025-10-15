The second season of Six Kings Slam has started. The second match of the Six Kings Slam 2025 will be between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Six Kings Slam 2025 quarter-final match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, October 15, starting not before 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) [After Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz match ends]. The match will be held at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, there are no live telecast viewing options of the Six Kings Slam 2025 matches in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. So, the Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas clash will not be shown on any TV channel. However, Netflix has the streaming rights to the Six Kings Slam 2025. So, fans in India will have the live streaming viewing options of the Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Six Kings Slam 2025 match on the Netflix app and website, but will require a subscription. The winner of this battle will face Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. Novak Djokovic Vomits Amid 'Brutal' Conditions During Shanghai Open 2025 Match Against Yannick Hanfmann (Watch Video).

Six Kings Slam 2025 Live Streaming Details

HERE WE GO 👑 Six Kings Slam kicks off LIVE on Netflix TODAY at 12:30pm ET | 9:30am PT 🎾 pic.twitter.com/dHmixDM4vf — Netflix (@netflix) October 15, 2025

