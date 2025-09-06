Defending champion Jannik Sinner will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final match on Saturday, September 6. The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime men's singles semi-final match at the US Open 2025 Grand Slam event will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final is expected to begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final on the Star Sports Channels. The US Open 2025 Grand Slam event will be available for fans through online viewing options on JioHotstar, the OTT app for Star Sports Network. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final on the JioHotstar app and website. ‘I’m Not Bad, but You’re the GOAT!’ Alexander Bublik Praises Jannik Sinner After World No 1 Beats Kazakh Tennis Star 6–1,6–1,6–1 in US Open 2025 Round of 16 (Watch Video).

US Open 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

