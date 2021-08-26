Bhavina Patel comes forward to share her experience from winning against World No. 10 Megan Shackleton in Women's Singles Class 4 category and reaching the pre-quarter finals in the same category. She talked about her debut Paralympics at Tokyo 2020 and expressed her happiness over the victory. She also conveyed her gratitude to all the Indians for their constant love and support.

Check Out Bhavina Patel's Message from Tokyo Paralympics 2020:

Just In!! Watch #ParaTableTennis player @BhavinaPatel6 talk about her win over World No. 10 #GBR M. Shackleton, making her way to the knockouts in the Class 4 category Bhavina appreciates all the love and support pouring in from the Indian fans#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/0VoLG6v1dF — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 26, 2021

