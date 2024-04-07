Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Heartwarming Picture With Virat Kohli After RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Writes 'You Will Always Be My Virat Bhaiya’ (See Post)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their third consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League 2024 loss against the Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli's 113* wasn't enough for RCB to win the match. While RCB lost the match, RR leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has come up with a heartwarming post on Twitter featuring Virat.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 07, 2024 04:55 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a heartwarming post on his official Twitter handle featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli. It was the caption which stole the hearts of the fans and read, 'You will always be my Virat bhaiya.' Virat smashed an unbeaten 113 against but it was still not enough to take his team to victory. Chahal was groomed by Virat when he used to play under him for RCB. Virat Kohli Shows Heartfelt Gesture, Poses With the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Groundstaff After RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (See Pic)

Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up with Heartwarming Post for Virat Kohli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

pl-2024-match-writes-you-will-always-be-my-virat-bhaiya-see-post-5876377.html&text=Yuzvendra+Chahal+Shares+Heartwarming+Picture+With+Virat+Kohli+After+RR+vs+RCB+IPL+2024+Match%2C+Writes+%27You+Will+Always+Be+My+Virat+Bhaiya%E2%80%99+%28See+Post%29&via=latestly', 650, 420);">
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 07, 2024 04:55 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a heartwarming post on his official Twitter handle featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli. It was the caption which stole the hearts of the fans and read, 'You will always be my Virat bhaiya.' Virat smashed an unbeaten 113 against but it was still not enough to take his team to victory. Chahal was groomed by Virat when he used to play under him for RCB. Virat Kohli Shows Heartfelt Gesture, Poses With the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Groundstaff After RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (See Pic)

Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up with Heartwarming Post for Virat Kohli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
2024 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru RR vs RCB RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal
You might also like
IPL 2024 Fan Park Schedule Announced: BCCI Reveals List of Cities Set to Host Fan Parks in Phase Two
Cricket

IPL 2024 Fan Park Schedule Announced: BCCI Reveals List of Cities Set to Host Fan Parks in Phase Two
Axar Patel Catch Video: Watch Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Dismiss Ishan Kishan With Stunning One-Handed Catch During MI vs DC IPL 2024
Cricket

Axar Patel Catch Video: Watch Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Dismiss Ishan Kishan With Stunning One-Handed Catch During MI vs DC IPL 2024
Cricket

IPL 2024 Fan Park Schedule Announced: BCCI Reveals List of Cities Set to Host Fan Parks in Phase Two
Axar Patel Catch Video: Watch Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Dismiss Ishan Kishan With Stunning One-Handed Catch During MI vs DC IPL 2024
Cricket

Axar Patel Catch Video: Watch Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Dismiss Ishan Kishan With Stunning One-Handed Catch During MI vs DC IPL 2024
Virat Kohli Shows Heartfelt Gesture, Poses With the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Groundstaff After RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (See Pic)
Cricket

Virat Kohli Shows Heartfelt Gesture, Poses With the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Groundstaff After RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (See Pic)
'Virat Kohli Deserves Turtle Cap for Playing Slow' Fans React to Star Batsman's Strike Rate After His Knock in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match
Cricket

'Virat Kohli Deserves Turtle Cap for Playing Slow' Fans React to Star Batsman's Strike Rate After His Knock in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match
Google Trends Google Trends
F1
50K+ searches
Surya Grahan 2024
50K+ searches
World Health Day
50K+ searches
I-League
20K+ searches
Wankhede Stadium
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly