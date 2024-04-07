Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Heartwarming Picture With Virat Kohli After RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Writes 'You Will Always Be My Virat Bhaiya’ (See Post)

Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a heartwarming post on his official Twitter handle featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli. It was the caption which stole the hearts of the fans and read, 'You will always be my Virat bhaiya.' Virat smashed an unbeaten 113 against but it was still not enough to take his team to victory. Chahal was groomed by Virat when he used to play under him for RCB. Virat Kohli Shows Heartfelt Gesture, Poses With the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Groundstaff After RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (See Pic)

Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up with Heartwarming Post for Virat Kohli

You will always be my Virat bhaiya 🤗❤️💗 pic.twitter.com/C6wHsXubFz — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 7, 2024

