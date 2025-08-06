Apple is expected to launch its iPhone Fold or Foldable iPhone globally in September 2026. Amid these rumours, the iPhone Fold price has been leaked online , suggesting that the device could cost up to USD 1,999 (around INR 1,75,300). According to the latest information by JPMorgan's Samik Chatterjee, the upcoming Foldable iPhone is expected to sell over 10 million units during the year since its launch. iPhone Fold is expected to launch as a part of iPhone 18 series, as per rumours. Samsung One UI 8 Beta Rolling Out for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 Starting Next Week; More Devices To Get Update in September 2025.

Apple iPhone Fold Price Leaked Online

Apple is predicted to launch a $1,999 foldable iPhone in September 2026 JPMorgan’s Samik Chatterjee estimates it will sell over 10 million units in its debut year pic.twitter.com/IkRBh1HCxB — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 6, 2025

