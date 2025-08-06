Samsung announced it would roll out the One UI 8 beta for more Galaxy devices. The company confirmed that the Samsung One UI 8 beta will be released for Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 smartphones starting next week. Samsung said, "Initially introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in May, the One UI 8 beta program will include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 beginning next week in Korea, the U.S., the U.K. and India." Samsung One UI 8 beta will be rolled out for Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, A36 5G, A55 5G, A35 5G and A54 in September 2025. Claude Opus 4.1 Thinking Model Now Available for Perplexity Max Subscribers.

One UI 8 Beta Releasing to Samsung's Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 From Next Week

Samsung One UI 8 Beta Will Be Open for More Galaxy Deviceshttps://t.co/l4PpmT2mLU — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) August 6, 2025

