Google has rolled out its February 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, with the headline addition being native Quick Share compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop. Pixel owners can now wirelessly send photos, videos and files directly to nearby iPhones, iPads and Macs without an internet connection. Recipients need to temporarily set AirDrop visibility to “Everyone” for 10 minutes to accept transfers. The update, first teased on X, is currently rolling out to Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices, with a broader rollout expected soon. Additional enhancements include AI-powered photo remixing inside Google Messages, automatic conversation summaries and Pixel VIPs for priority contacts, featuring custom notification cards and quick-access widgets. Eligible devices include the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch 4 and newer models, plus select older Pixels receiving features via server-side activation. The drop continues Google’s push for better cross-platform interoperability. Samsung One UI 9: Tech Giant Begins Testing Latest OS for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 and Mystery 3rd Foldable Spotted, Says Report.

Google Pixel 9 Series New Feature Announced

Exciting News🎉 Starting today, we are bringing Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop to the Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold! The feature will roll out over the next few days. https://t.co/MzJkpG4NIV — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) February 17, 2026

