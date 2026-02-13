Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e, its most affordable addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, priced from USD 599 (around INR 59,900) for the 128GB model. Now, the tech giant is planning to introduce its new iPhone 17e on February 19, 2026 with new specifications and features. The upcoming Apple iPhone 17e could come with a 6.1-inch Dynamic Island display with 60Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by A19 chip and have a single 48MP Fusion camera. Besides, it could come with a MagSafe charging, Apple C1X modem and in following shades - Black, White, & Purple. iPhone 17e price in USA could be around USD 599 (around INR 54,000). iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked: Apple To Maintain Cost of Its Upcoming Premium Smartphone Amid Global Rise in Memory Prices, Says Report.

iPhone 17e Expected Specifications

🚨 iPhone 17e launching on 19 Feb 2026. Expected Specifications: • 6.1" Dynamic Island display, 60Hz refresh rate • A19 chip • 48MP Fusion camera • MagSafe charging • Apple C1X modem • Colors: Black, White, & Purple • Starting price: $599 Source:https://t.co/HXWFSMYsQj pic.twitter.com/nWk0ciYMqf — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 13, 2026

