Google has released a significantly improved Chrome browser with AI integration, calling it the "biggest update in Chrome history." Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Our next Chrome era is just beginning…" The new Google Chrome update includes Gemini AI integration, AI mode in the Omnibox, agentic browsing, improvements in tab management, AI-powered writing assistance, Google Lens integration, better security, customizable themes, product comparison, and enhanced history search. Google said, "Starting today, we’re rolling out new AI features in Chrome." Aravind Srinivas Announces Google’s Gemini Nano Banana Now Available on Perplexity WhatsApp Bot for High-Quality Image Generation.

