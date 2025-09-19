Google Chrome Biggest AI Update Released
Starting today, we’re rolling out new AI features to Chrome. It’s the biggest update in Chrome history, and marks a fundamental change in what a web browser can be. pic.twitter.com/9LiIzZRrH4
— News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) September 18, 2025
AI-Powered Chrome Update Released by Google
From the beginning, we had clear goals for Chrome: simplicity, speed, and security.
And now with AI, we have a chance to make the browser even safer, more intelligent and helpful.
Our next Chrome era is just beginning… pic.twitter.com/islu1VzCAi
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 18, 2025
