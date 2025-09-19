Aravind Srinivas announced that Nano Banana from Google was now available on the Perplexity WhatsApp bot. The users can access it by sending a message to a number, and it will offer high-quality image generation on Meta's WhatsApp. To access Gemini Nano Banana on WhatsApp, the users can message on this number: +1 (833) 436-3285. XMoney Release Update: Elon Musk Says Digital Payment System Working Internally, Will Be Extended to Outside Beta Users Soon.
Gemini Nano Banana Now Available on Perplexity WhatsApp Bot
Nano Banana is available on Perplexity WhatsApp bot
+1 (833) 436-3285 https://t.co/FhAmdYqs9d
— Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 18, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)