Aravind Srinivas announced that Nano Banana from Google was now available on the Perplexity WhatsApp bot. The users can access it by sending a message to a number, and it will offer high-quality image generation on Meta's WhatsApp. To access Gemini Nano Banana on WhatsApp, the users can message on this number: +1 (833) 436-3285. XMoney Release Update: Elon Musk Says Digital Payment System Working Internally, Will Be Extended to Outside Beta Users Soon.

Gemini Nano Banana Now Available on Perplexity WhatsApp Bot

Nano Banana is available on Perplexity WhatsApp bot +1 (833) 436-3285 https://t.co/FhAmdYqs9d — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 18, 2025

