American author and journalist Walter Isaacson on Sunday shared an update about the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight. Taking to Twitter, aka X, Walter Isaacson said that he received a text message from Elon Musk at 4:44 am, which showed a screenshot of some text messages between the X owner and Meta founder. The screenshot of the text shows Elon Musk telling Mark Zuckerberg that they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto. The texts also show Musk telling the Meta founder that he will be in Palo Alto on Monday. "Let's fight in your Octagon," writes Musk. Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Venue: UFC Chief Dana White Meets Italian Officials About Holding Fight Between Meta Founder and X Owner at Colosseum in Rome.

Let's Fight in Your Octagon

Walter Isaacson shares text conversation between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about their prospective fight. pic.twitter.com/zrjDqGWxLY — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 13, 2023

I Got This Text Message From Elon Musk

I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 13, 2023

