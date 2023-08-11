In the latest development in Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight, UFC chief Dana White shared an important update. UFC chief Dana White said that he recently met with Italian officials about holding the Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk fight at the Colosseum in Rome. The development comes a few days after Elon Musk said that his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk Says His Cage Fight with Zuckerberg Will Be Streamed on X.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight

