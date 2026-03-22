Tesla unveiled TERAFAB on March 22, 2026, partnering with SpaceX and xAI to build the world’s largest chip manufacturing facility, targeting 1 terawatt of annual production. The plant will integrate logic, memory and advanced packaging under one roof. The project supports ambitious plans to deploy 100 million tonnes of solar capture into space each year, enabling solar powered AI satellites and millions of Tesla Optimus robots. Chip demand alone will reach 100 to 200 GW for Optimus, along with terawatts for orbital AI systems, far exceeding global capacity today or by 2030. “TERAFAB closes the gap to a future among the stars,” Tesla stated, framing the megafactory as essential for humanity’s multi planetary expansion. Elon Musk Found Liable for Misleading Twitter Shareholders in 2022 Takeover, Could Face Billions in Damages After Federal Jury Verdict.

TERAFAB Project Annoucned by Tesla

TERAFAB: the next step to becoming a galactic civilization Together with @SpaceX & @xAI, we're building the largest chip manufacturing facility ever (1TW/year) – combining logic, memory & advanced packaging under one roof. To harness as much power as possible from the Sun, we… https://t.co/QYfGR8XsJx — Tesla (@Tesla) March 22, 2026

TERAFAB Project Annoucned by SpaceX

Announcing TERAFAB: the next step towards becoming a galactic civilization https://t.co/xTA70LOU0e — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 22, 2026

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