Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has reportedly filed a lawsuit against a former engineer, accusing of stealing trade secrets linked to its Grok chatbot. As per a report of Reuters, the complaint was filed on Thursday in a California federal court, which claims that the former engineer, Xuechen Li, took “confidential” information to bring to his new job at OpenAI earlier this month. xAI alleges that the stolen data involves “cutting-edge AI technologies with features superior to those offered by ChatGPT.” Elon Musk-Run xAI Files Lawsuit Against Apple and OpenAI in Texas Over Alleged Antitrust Violations.

xAI Files Lawsuit Against Former Engineer

NEWS: xAI has filed a lawsuit against former engineer Xuechen Li, accusing him of stealing trade secrets related to its Grok chatbot and taking them to rival OpenAI. The complaint, filed in California federal court, claims Li took confidential information about xAI's advanced… pic.twitter.com/ZWJHq6H3df — X Daily News (@xDaily) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)