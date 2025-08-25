Elon Musk-run xAI has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI in Texas over alleged antitrust violations. The legal move is said to follow Musk’s statement on August 12, 2025, where he accused Apple of blocking fair competition in the App Store. As per Musk, “Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation.” He had also confirmed that xAI would take immediate legal action. Apple in Talks With Google To Use Gemini AI Model To Power Siri Voice Assistant, Says Report.

Elon Musk’s Allegations

Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

Elon Musk’ xAI Files Lawsuit Against Apple and OpenAI

BREAKING - ELON MUSK’S XAI FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST APPLE AND OPENAI IN TEXAS OVER ALLEGED ANTITRUST VIOLATIONS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 25, 2025

