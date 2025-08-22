Google is reportedly planning to introduce several new capabilities to its AI services. The tech giant is expected to roll out Deep Research from Gemini to NotebookLM. Another major feature is importing Gemini Canvases into Firebase Studio. According to a report, it will allow users to create a Firebase project and expand after prototyping with Gemini. Grok 5 Training Will Reportedly Begin From September 2025, Successor of Grok 4 To Offer Better Reasoning, Image Generation and Other Improvements.

Gemini Canvases to Be Imported to Firebase Studio

Google is working on a possibility to import your Gemini Canvases into Firebase Studio! It will allow you to create a new Firebase project, which you can expand further after prototyping with Gemini. pic.twitter.com/PzwAAGrYho — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) August 21, 2025

Google to Add Deep Research to NotebookLM

BREAKING 🚨: Google is about to add Deep Research from Gemini to NotebookLM! There, it might be possible to pull sources from both the web and Google Drive. And not only this 👀 pic.twitter.com/s7m6aJmlO1 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) August 21, 2025

