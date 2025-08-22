Grok 5 training will reportedly begin in September 2025. The successor of Grok 4 AI chatbot will likely offer improved reasoning, better image generation, Grok Imagine-powered video generation and more. The Grok 4 by Elon Musk's xAI has been provided with limited usage by free users and higher limits for paid users. More updates will be available soon, including the launch timeline and possible features. Elon Musk Tried To Enlist Mark Zuckerberg in Unsolicited USD 97.4 Billion OpenAI Buyout, Court Filing Reveals Amid Ongoing Legal Battle.

Grok 5 Training Starting from Next Month

Grok 5 begins training next month pic.twitter.com/Y5CKEUiDMy — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) August 21, 2025

