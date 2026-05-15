Grok Build: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Early Beta of Agentic CLI for Advanced Coding, App Development

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xAI has launched an early beta of Grok Build, an agentic command line interface designed for coding, building applications, and automating complex workflows. The tool is currently available exclusively to SuperGrok Heavy subscribers. It features parallel sub-agents, a flicker-free interface, project planning tools, and marketplace capabilities for team collaboration. xAI stated that user feedback from this beta phase will help refine both the model and the product. Developers can try it at https://x.ai/cli. The release highlights xAI’s push into advanced developer tools, aiming to create a powerful, agent-driven environment for building real-world applications efficiently. Wider availability is expected after the initial testing period. xAI Voice Cloning API Launched, Allows Developers To Create Custom AI Voices in Under 2 Minutes.

Grok Build Beta Launched by Elon Musk's xAI

An early beta of Grok Build, an agentic CLI for coding, building apps, and automating workflows is now available for SuperGrok Heavy subscribers. Through this early beta, we will improve the model and product based on your feedback. Try it at https://t.co/bpTHpjivWD pic.twitter.com/Rlg4qMLkrv — xAI (@xai) May 14, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (xAI X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).