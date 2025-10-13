Elon Musk-run xAI is expected to soon bring new features in Grok Imagine. Musk shared the update for its image and video generation tool on X (formerly Twitter) on October 13, 2025. He said, “Soon, Grok Imagine will have longer sequences with multiple scenes and camera angles automatically integrated.” The update is likely to make Grok Imagine user-friendly by offering its users to have more control in their video outputs. Earlier, Musk had claimed that Grok Imagine already performs ‘the fastest text to video on the Internet.” Elon Musk’s xAI Grok Imagine Enables Cinematic 360-Degree Camera Shots for Creators; Know How To Create Videos Using Custom Prompt.

Grok Imagine New Features Coming Soon

Soon, Grok Imagine will have longer sequences with multiple scenes and camera angles automatically integrated https://t.co/Wv9m9ZRuyU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elon Musk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

