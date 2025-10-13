Elon Musk-run xAI’s Grok Imagine can be used to create a 360-degree camera shot. An X (formerly Twitter) user, (@cb_doge), shared a helpful tip on October 13 for those looking to create cinematic 360-degree camera shots using Grok Imagine. The tip can be used by content creators or anyone who wants to add smooth camera movements to their videos. In the post, the user explained how a custom prompt can generate a realistic look, which can be ideal for product ads or cinematic intro scenes. The post suggested using the following prompt, which read, "CAMERA: 360° clockwise orbit around subject, center-locked parallax, subtle push-in (3%), stabilized, cinematic motion blur." Grok Imagine New UI Update Makes Text-to-Video Generation Fastest Online, Elon Musk Reacts.

Grok Imagine Cinematic 360-Degree Camera Shots Generation

Grok Imagine Tips & Tricks #1 Use this custom prompt to get a cool 360° camera shot. Ideal for product ads and cinematic intros. "CAMERA: 360° clockwise orbit around subject, center-locked parallax, subtle push-in (3%), stabilized, cinematic motion blur" pic.twitter.com/pAKFdIY3C4 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 13, 2025

